I was up in the air about whether or not I should write anything about the ridiculousness that was Talladega qualifying a week ago, but I saw today that there were more comments from drivers about it, so I’m getting on my soapbox.
This one is on the teams. Period. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. The qualifying procedure wasn’t that difficult to understand, and instead of just going out and putting in a decent lap in their assigned five minute session, some guys tried to outsmart everyone. Well guess what, if you try and outsmart everyone, do something stupid, and end up getting outsmarted yourself, I have no sympathy for you. The cars that went home deserved to go home. And honestly, if the 24 would have been one of those heading to the house, so be it.
In my opinion, the fastest 43 that show up to the track should be in the race. Provisionals be damned. And I don’t care what name is over the door. If you’re a big name driver with a big name team, and you get out done in qualifying, you should go home. NASCAR was built on teams coming from everywhere and participating. And sometimes that meant big names going home. Just ask Dale Jarrett. In 1994 at North Wilkesboro, Jarrett missed the race by .003 of a second driving Joe Gibbs’ #18. He didn’t go whining and crying to NASCAR about “confusion” and what was or wasn’t fair.
In the NHRA, there are no guaranteed starting positions. If you aren’t part of the fastest 16, you load up and go home. And yes, sometimes that means even the 16 time champion John Force puts his car in the box. That’s how it should be. If you want to race, be faster than the other guy. You aren’t entitled to anything. Go earn it, and stop all the whining.
I totally agree with this statement. I follow both NASCAR and NHRA and the if you do not make the cut off number then load up rule seems to be fair for all. NHRA drivers have to say ‘ i’m sorry I did not do what was necessary” to sponsors some times after loading up.
NASCAR needs to quit moving the target and get back to basics. Run this week if you qualify ,
I was not able to see qualifying, but heard about the debacle. Did not hear anything about this during the race broadcast, but wondering if you TC heard anything in garage. If you watch the last lap video: http://www.nascar.com/en_us/news-media/articles/2014/10/19/sprint-cup-series-talladega-race-results-geico-500.html
there is a large piece of sheet metal (not the one that attached itself to #22′s nose earlier) in the back straight that the #2 hits and shoots it up into the air. Brad saw it, but swerved to the inside too late to miss it. It is clearer on my DVR in HD and is really big, noticeable and stood up a good 12-18″ prior to impact. You can see it just inside the out white dash lines and adjacent to the caution light.
The piece was obviously visible to NASCAR spotters being a large bent, shining, dangerous, in the racing line and non-hidden debris.
My question is this: since this was the last lap, do you think NASCAR turned a blind eye because the last thing they wanted to do was throw a caution….after the white flag had waved…for fear of the race ending under caution? If so, wouldn’t that negate the need to throw a caution for the same debris the previous 180 something laps. Did you hear of anyone discussing this?
Here, Here!
I totally agree.
on a sidenote, I would to hear your thoughts about the sudden rash of lugnuts falling off during pitstops and getting stuck in the wheels. Is this a new thing? If so why? or is this just something that has only recently been reported? It cost Harvick a flt tire, almost cost Jeff Godron the win at Texas, and a few other reported incidents lately.