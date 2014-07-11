I grew up listening to Barney Hall on MRN, and just wanted to say thank you! An iconic voice that will be missed every week. For more on Barney’s retirement, click here.
(MRN Photo)
The only time I would get to hear Barney Hall broadcasting a race was if I was traveling in the car at the time. Barney and crew always did such a fantastic job of painting the landscape in your mind of what was going on. When DW became a fixture on the TV broadcast, I always wished they would ditch DW and bring on Barney or Winston Kelly. Those guys are always professional and never talk gibberish like DW who is also a legend, but merely a legend in his own mind!