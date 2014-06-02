As has been reported nearly everywhere, both Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle are in play on the free agent market. Nobody on either side is saying much, and that silence is deafening. What Biffle does will likely be dictated by the move Edwards makes, but make no mistake, Roush Fenway Racing could be about to lose their top two drivers.

During the last free agent year for Edwards, it took a monster deal put together by RFR and Ford to keep Edwards in the 99. After nearly winning the championship in 2011, Edwards missed the Chase in 2012, and was a non-factor in the 2013 Chase. This combined with a shortage of wins is why Edwards is again looking for a new ride. He wants to compete for wins and championships, and he wants to do it now.

The focus and speculation by many seems to be that Edwards is on his way to a potential fourth Gibbs car, but don’t bet on that just yet. Edwards is rumored to have been spotted in the Team Penske shop in recent weeks, and he would make a potent addition to the Penske lineup. Ford doesn’t want to lose Edwards, and a move to Penske would at least keep him in the family.

For Biffle, any move he makes will most likely be made after a resolution comes for Edwards. Edwards is ten years younger than Biffle, and clearly the more sought after free agent. An Edwards departure from RFR would leave Biffle in a very strong position to negotiate a nice extension with his current employer but we’ve also heard that Biffle could be in the mix for that potential fourth car at JGR, or in a third car for Michael Waltrip Racing.

With a lot of the season still to play out, my gut right now says Edwards is gone and Biffle stays. The promotion of Trevor Bayne feels like RFR expects to lose at least one of them, and I think that is Edwards. Biffle would be the top dog at RFR if he stays, which isn’t true if he moves to JGR or MWR.