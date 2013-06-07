I’ve got to be honest, I don’t understand why there has been so much discussion this week about restarts. The rules are really pretty clear. The green flag waves, the leader can go between the two lines, you can’t beat the leader to the line, and don’t change lanes before the start/finish line. Seems pretty simple to me. And regardless of whether you think Montoya had a bad restart or not, Jimmie Johnson broke the rule and was penalized in accordance. It was an open and shut case.

But today at Pocono, the discussion continued as both drivers involved made comments regarding the situation. In a nutshell, Montoya says he did what he was supposed to do, and Johnson called Montoya out for “flopping.” Johnson also called NASCAR out for not doing anything about Montoya’s flopping, and wants NASCAR to make it clear what is and isn’t allowed.

I don’t know about you, but JJ’s comments sound like sour grapes to me. He broke the rules, got busted, and just doesn’t want to admit fault. It’s difficult to feel sorry for him.

Going forward, I don’t expect NASCAR to make any changes to the restart policy. The rules are not difficult to understand, and we have plenty of restarts every week that are executed without incident.

As a side note, this whole situation was evidence that NASCAR does not indeed favor and want the #48 to win.