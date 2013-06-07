I’ve got to be honest, I don’t understand why there has been so much discussion this week about restarts. The rules are really pretty clear. The green flag waves, the leader can go between the two lines, you can’t beat the leader to the line, and don’t change lanes before the start/finish line. Seems pretty simple to me. And regardless of whether you think Montoya had a bad restart or not, Jimmie Johnson broke the rule and was penalized in accordance. It was an open and shut case.
But today at Pocono, the discussion continued as both drivers involved made comments regarding the situation. In a nutshell, Montoya says he did what he was supposed to do, and Johnson called Montoya out for “flopping.” Johnson also called NASCAR out for not doing anything about Montoya’s flopping, and wants NASCAR to make it clear what is and isn’t allowed.
I don’t know about you, but JJ’s comments sound like sour grapes to me. He broke the rules, got busted, and just doesn’t want to admit fault. It’s difficult to feel sorry for him.
Going forward, I don’t expect NASCAR to make any changes to the restart policy. The rules are not difficult to understand, and we have plenty of restarts every week that are executed without incident.
As a side note, this whole situation was evidence that NASCAR does not indeed favor and want the #48 to win.
quityourfreakingbitching, JJ.
thank you ,those are my sentiments exactely. the media is beating a dead horse and JJ just comes off like a petulant teenager .so what if Juan snookered him.thats been going on forever
For the sack of argument. What if Montoya simply did have car trouble and legititmatly couldn’t get going? Is Jimmy supposed to get run over?
The leader should be the 1st to cross the start/finish line…agreed! IMO the problem lies w/ the two line “box” that the leader is supposed begin his/her acceleration within. NASCAR has seemingly forced themselves into making a call as to when and whether the leader actually initially accelerates within the box. In the end NASCAR really doesn’t care if the leader accelerates within the box, so they just focus on whether anyone beats the leader back to the S/F line.
Obviously, they cannot wait until the leader(s) reach the S/F line to actually throw the green, since the starters stand is directly above the S/F line and the first couple of rows could not even see the green flag wave.
So…IMO do away w/ the “box” and simply have one line a measured distance from the S/F line. The green flag always waves when the leader hits that line. The car that reaches the S/F now becomes irrelevant because the race started when the green flag waves….just as it should be in racing. Easy as pie!
JJ quit the whining…the rules are clear…just follow them
Or how about this – the green flag flies, the drivers hit the pedals to the floor, first car past the start / finish line is the new leader. It is racing, not waiting for the leader to get to the start / finish line, right?
To me, this looked like a stock version of the classic soccer move, the offside trap.
In soccer, the offside rule states that you may not pass to an offensive player who is closer to the goal than a defender. This is to prevent a forward from waiting in front of a goal and taking long passes.
The offside trap comes when the defenders are ahead of the striker but not far ahead of him. They will suddenly turn and run AWAY from their own goal, leaving the striker alone facing the goalkeeper. If there is a pass to him, he’s offside.